Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte is seen speaking on a digital screen at the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary, in Manila, Philippines, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippines security forces have killed nine suspected members of a leftist guerrilla group on Panay Island, sparking an allegation that the deceased were civilians and indigenous community leaders.

Another 17 people were arrested during a joint police and military operation on Wednesday. EFE-EPA