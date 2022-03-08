Starting this week, people will be able to circulate in both open-air and closed venues in Rio de Janeiro without being required to wear facemasks, and the city later this month will also cancel the rule demanding presentation of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to enter places like movie theaters and tourist attractions.

The end of two of the main restrictions imposed to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic was announced Monday by the mayor of Brazil's second-largest city, Eduardo Paes, thus making Rio de Janeiro the country's first state capital to cease demanding that people wear facemasks everywhere in public.