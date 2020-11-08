Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- Thai riot-police officers secure the area during pro-democracy protesters' demonstration calling for the monarchy reform near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters take part in a demonstration marching to submit petition letters to the king calling for the resignation of Thai prime minister, a rewrite of the new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- Pro-democracy demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest calling for monarchy reforms, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. A wave of protests is sweeping through Thailand calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and monarchy reforms. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- Thai royalists react while facing anti-government protesters (not pictured) demanding monarchy reforms, as the two groups gather at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. Thai ultra-royalist gathered to show their support to the king as a wave of protests is sweeping through Thailand calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and monarchy reforms. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- Pro-democracy protesters react after police used water cannons to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. Pro-democracy protesters take part in a march 08 November 2020 to submit a petition to the King to call for reforms in the monarchy. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- A Thai pro-democracy demonstrator locks himself with a mock shackle during an anti-government protest calling for monarchy reforms, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. A wave of protests is sweeping through Thailand calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and monarchy reforms. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- People take pictures as police sprays water cannons to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. Pro-democracy protesters take part in a march 08 November 2020 to submit a petition to the King to call for reforms in the monarchy. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- Pro-democracy demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest calling for monarchy reforms, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. A wave of protests is sweeping through Thailand calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and monarchy reforms. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 08/11/2020.- Pro-democracy protesters react after police used water cannons to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 November 2020. Pro-democracy protesters take part in a march 08 November 2020 to submit a petition to the King to call for reforms in the monarchy. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Police in Thailand have fired water cannons and deployed riot police after the student-led pro-democracy movement took to the streets of central Bangkok en masse once again on Sunday to deliver petitions addressed to King Vajiralongkorn, the latest gesture of defiance of the monarchy.



Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the iconic Democracy Memorial in the historic center of the Thai capital and set up several letterboxes encouraging Thai citizens to submit their complaints and petitions to the monarch, after which they marched to the Royal House Office with the intention of delivering the letters. EFE-EPA



csg/ks