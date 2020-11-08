Police in Thailand have fired water cannons and deployed riot police after the student-led pro-democracy movement took to the streets of central Bangkok en masse once again on Sunday to deliver petitions addressed to King Vajiralongkorn, the latest gesture of defiance of the monarchy.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the iconic Democracy Memorial in the historic center of the Thai capital and set up several letterboxes encouraging Thai citizens to submit their complaints and petitions to the monarch, after which they marched to the Royal House Office with the intention of delivering the letters. EFE-EPA
csg/ks