Beijing (China), 28/04/2022.- People take a peek outside from a barricaded area under lockdown in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China, 28 April 2022. Beijing continues its tough restrictions as areas with COVID-19 cases have been put on lockdown and millions of residents to have their third COVID-19 tests in the capital on 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 28/04/2022.- People lineup to get their deliveries in an area under lockdown in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China, 28 April 2022. Beijing continues its tough restrictions as areas with COVID-19 cases have been put on lockdown and millions of residents to have their third COVID-19 tests in the capital on 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 28/04/2022.- A woman pulls her child near an area under lockdown in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China, 28 April 2022. Beijing continues its tough restrictions as areas with COVID-19 cases have been put on lockdown and millions of residents to have their third COVID-19 tests in the capital on 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 28/04/2022.- A man practices martial arts inside an area under lockdown in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China, 28 April 2022. Beijing continues its tough restrictions as areas with COVID-19 cases have been put on lockdown and millions of residents to have their third COVID-19 tests in the capital on 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 28/04/2022.- A man talks to a police in an area under lockdown in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China, 28 April 2022. Beijing continues its tough restrictions as areas with COVID-19 cases have been put on lockdown and millions of residents to have their third COVID-19 tests in the capital on 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 28/04/2022.- Health workers walk at an area under lockdown in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China, 28 April 2022. Beijing continues its tough restrictions as areas with COVID-19 cases have been put on lockdown and millions of residents to have their third COVID-19 tests in the capital on 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing residents were increasingly fearful of a lockdown being imposed Thursday following the detection of 50 new cases of Covid-19, while Shanghai started a tentative reopening of business after a strict shutdown that lasted over a month.

Authorities in China’s capital extended a targeted lockdown to two new areas of Chaoyang district, and suspended classes in all schools in the district, which is home to over 3 million people.

Some 20 million of Beijing's 23 million residents must complete three rounds of PCR testing this week as part of an operation to detect and isolate positive Covid cases to avoid widespread community transmission of the virus.

(...)