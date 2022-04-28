Beijing residents were increasingly fearful of a lockdown being imposed Thursday following the detection of 50 new cases of Covid-19, while Shanghai started a tentative reopening of business after a strict shutdown that lasted over a month.
Authorities in China’s capital extended a targeted lockdown to two new areas of Chaoyang district, and suspended classes in all schools in the district, which is home to over 3 million people.
Some 20 million of Beijing's 23 million residents must complete three rounds of PCR testing this week as part of an operation to detect and isolate positive Covid cases to avoid widespread community transmission of the virus.
(...)