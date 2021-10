Smoke in the air new the Cumbre Vieja eruption. EFE/Miguel Calero

Rivers of lava travel at 6 meters per hour on Spanish island

Rivers of lava travel at 6 meters per hour on Spanish island

Nearly 40 days since a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma first exploded, dense lava flows were traveling at six meters per hour Friday.

Out of the three active lava flows gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the one advancing south and heading towards Puerto Naos was the most destructive, according to the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands.

On Thursday it reached a rhythm of up to 20 meters per hour before stabilizing to six meters per hour.

(...)