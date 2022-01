US singer Meat Loaf arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year special event in Los Angeles, California, USA 06 February 2009 (reissued 21 January 2022). EFE/EPA/PAUL BUCK

Meat Loaf performs on stage at the start of his 'live at sunset' concert in Zurich, Switzerland, 20 July 2005 (reissued 21 January 2022). EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA BELLA

US rock musician Meat Loaf poses for a portrait session at Universal Studios in Sydney, Australia, 03 March 2010 (reissued 21 January 2022). EFE/EPA/SERGIO DIONISIO

American rock singer and actor Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, has died at the age of 74, his family confirmed on Friday.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the Dallas-born singer's family said on Facebook. EFE

