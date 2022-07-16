U.S. President Joe Biden wearing a face mask walks towards the Air Force One as he departs from Israel to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ARIEL SCHALIT/POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (C) speaks to the media after US President Joe Biden departs to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ARIEL SCHALIT/POOL

Suspected Palestinian militants fired two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory on Saturday, the Israeli military said, amid United States President Joe Biden’s first Middle East tour.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it intercepted one of the rockets, but the second hit the ground without causing any damage to human lives or properties.

The latest rocket attack came hours after President Biden’s stopover in Israel during his three-day Middle East trip that also took him to Saudi Arabia.

Before embarking on his Saudi tour, Biden visited the West Bank to meet with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, sparking protests in the Gaza Strip, Ramallah, and Nablus. EFE

