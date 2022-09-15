Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning his 4th round match at the Wimbledon Championships, in London, Britain, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts as he leaves the court after the men's quarter final match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a shot to Rafael Nadal from Spain (not pictured) during the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event, Cape Town, South Africa 07 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the championship trophy following his victory over Marin Cilic of Croatia in the men's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 16 July 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer announced Thursday his retirement from the sport in what he called a “bittersweet decision.”

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” the tennis great said on social media.

The tennis player has undergone three knee surgeries in the last two years.

