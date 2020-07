Roger Stone, a longtime political advisor to US President Donald J. Trump (C) arrives together with his wife Nydia (L) for his sentencing hearing at the DC Federal District Court in Washington, DC, USA 20 February 2020 (reissued 11 July 2020). EFE-EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

US President Donald Trump on Friday commuted his former aid Roger Stone's prison sentence, days before he was to begin his 40-month jail term for felony crimes.

Stone, 67, was sentenced last February to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering in the investigation into the so-called Russian plot. EFE-EPA