A Rohingya refugee people walks on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

Dhaka, June 19 (EFE).– Thousands of Rohingya refugees Sunday launched a “go-home campaign” with large gatherings in the crowded Bangladesh camps.

Women, children, and the elderly joined the gatherings in at least 32 spots of the camps in southeast Cox’s Bazar, organizers said.

“We want refugee life no more, we want to go back home,” Mohammad Toha, an organizer of the campaign, told EFE over the phone from Cox’s Bazar. EFE