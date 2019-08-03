Hundreds of children shoes on the pavement placed by Romanian activists during a protest against the way Romanian authorities handled the kidnapping and killing of a 15-years old girl in the southern city of Caracal, in front of the Interior Ministry Headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian activists stand still after placing hundreds of children shoes on the pavement during a protest against the way Romanian authorities handled the kidnapping and killing of a 15-years old girl in the southern city of Caracal, in front of the Interior Ministry Headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Authorities in Romania on Saturday confirmed that remains found in the house of the main suspect in a kidnapping case that has shocked the nation belonged to the missing 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu.

The suspect, Gheorghe Dinca, 65, has reportedly confessed to police that he kidnapped and murdered the teenager, who went missing on Wednesday. He also told police he had killed 18-year-old Luiza Melencu, who went missing in April, although his claims are yet to be verified.

Romanian prosecutors said DNA testing proved the remains discovered in the suspect's house belonged to Macesanu.

The police's slow reaction to emergency calls from Macesanu has enraged the nation. Officers did not enter the property until 19 hours after the teenager first alerted the emergency services that she needed help.

Two government ministers and the head of the authority that controls the country's emergency calling system have been relieved of their posts.

Both the opposition and the president have said corruption in the social-democratic government led to negligence in the handling of the case.

Macesanu disappeared on July 24 as she was hitchhiking to Caracal, a city in the country's south. The next day she called the police saying she had been raped and was being kept in Dinca's house against her will.

Almost 20 hours later, on July 26, police arrested Dinca, who reportedly confessed to killing Macesanu.

According to initial investigations, the teen was killed just after she made the emergency call.

On Saturday, thousands of Romanians protested on the streets of Bucharest, decrying what they saw as government incompetence in the handling of the matter.

Macesanu's family claimed in a Facebook post that the 15-year-old had begged police to stay on the line during the call, but that the responder said it was not possible.

The transcripts of the call shared online have not been independently verified. EFE-EPA

