Portuguese national soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a training session in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Portugal player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Nelson Semedo (R) during the stage of the Portuguese National Team preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 31 August 2021. EFE/EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Ronaldo says Man. U has ‘special place’ in heart after signing 2-year deal

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday said Manchester United has a “special place” in his heart as the Premier League club released the details of his new two-year contract ahead of his return.

The Portuguese superstar is set to rejoin the Red Devils on a two-year contract with the option of extending for a third, pending international clearance, United said in a statement. EFE

