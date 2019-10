Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (r) arrives at a press conference in Tehran on Oct. 14, 2019, at which he said that he is willing to meet with the 5+1 nations who are parties with Iran to the nuclear pact. The photo on the wall shows the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenai. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that he is willing to meet with the leaders of the six great world powers, including the United States, but only to discuss the nuclear pact and not to benefit US President Donald Trump's election campaign.

"I have clearly said to the leaders of the European countries that if we can assure ourselves that it's a meeting with the 5+1 group and is not an electoral meeting for Mr. Trump, I will meet," Rouhani told reporters at a press conference.