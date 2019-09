Iranian soldiers during the annual military parade marking the Iraqi invasion in 1980, which led to an eight-year-long war (1980-1988), in Tehran, Iran, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Iranian President Office HANDOUT

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) greeting Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander General Mohammad Bagheri (3-R), Iranian Commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi (2-R) and Iran's revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami (R) during the annual military parade marking the Iraqi invasion in 1980, which led to an eight-year-long war (1980-1988), in Tehran, Iran, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Iranian President Office HANDOUT

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C) delivering his speech during the annual military parade marking the Iraqi invasion in 1980, which led to an eight-year-long war (1980-1988), as Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander General Mohammad Bagheri (L) looks on, in Tehran, Iran, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Iranian President Office HANDOUT

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) delivering his speech during the annual military parade marking the Iraqi invasion in 1980, which led to an eight-year-long war (1980-1988) in Tehran, Iran, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Iranian President Office HANDOUT

Rouhani rallies Persian Gulf states to reject US deployment of troops

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday urged Persian Gulf countries to rally against the United States to deter Washington from taking advantage of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Rouhani warned that sending foreign troops to the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz “can cause problems.”