A medical worker takes nasal swab samples at a test station for Covid-19 coronavirus in Montpellier, France, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

(FILE) Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wearing a face mask arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2020 (reissued 13 October 2020). EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

A view of an empty waterfront, after the COVID-19 outbreak that spread after a party in a restaurant in the area in Monte di Procida, Naples, Italy 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Minister Hugo de Jonge of Health, Welfare and Sport (CDA) leaves the Ministry of General Affairs in The Hague, The Netherlands, 13 October 2020, after a consultation with the cabinet about new measures to deal with the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/BART MAAT

The first death from Covid-19 reinfection was reported in the Netherlands on Tuesday while the World Health Organization warned national lockdowns should be a “last resort.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy and France announced new restrictions, Russia reported a record number of daily cases and Poland’s prime minister went into quarantine.