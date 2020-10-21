Klaus Stoettner holds a CO2 traffic light in the hands, with which in the future in classrooms the CO2 level value is to be measured, before the beginning of a meeting in the Bavarian state parliament, in Munich, Germany, 21 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Kneffel / POOL

Polish medical staff of the Territorial Defence Force work at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing lab in the Territorial Defense Forces Command headquarters in Zegrze, central Poland, 20 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT

A nurse provides care to a patient with coronavirus in the COVID-19 hospitalization unit at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussels, Belgium, 21 October 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Healthcare workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in the department of anaesthesiology, resuscitation and intensive care medicine (ICU) at General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

New restrictions in the Czech Republic to stop COVID-19 spread

The Czech Republic, which has the highest infection rate in the European Union, and Poland broke their own records of daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as infections continued to rise across the continent.

Elsewhere in Europe, a study in the United Kingdom has revealed the toll of lockdown on people’s mental health.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech health officials detected a further 11,984 Covid-19 cases in the country. There are 4,064 people receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19, some 634 of those in a serious condition, authorities added. EFE-EPA

jt-ks-rb