The Czech Republic, which has the highest infection rate in the European Union, and Poland broke their own records of daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as infections continued to rise across the continent.
Elsewhere in Europe, a study in the United Kingdom has revealed the toll of lockdown on people’s mental health.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Czech health officials detected a further 11,984 Covid-19 cases in the country. There are 4,064 people receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19, some 634 of those in a serious condition, authorities added. EFE-EPA
jt-ks-rb