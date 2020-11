Milan (Italy), 31/10/2020.- Soldiers set up tents to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Milan, Italy, 31 October 2020. According to Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the Health Ministry, Italy has had a spike in COVID-19 cases, which may lead to a new national lockdown. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Paolo Salmoirago

Brussels (Belgium), 30/10/2020.- Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo gives a press conference after a committee to discuss new restrictive measures after a spike of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the country, in Brussels, Belgium, 30 October 2020. Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced a return to partial lockdown, all non essential shop will stay close From 2nd of November, Schools will be closes till 15th of November as new measures to battle the rise in COVID-19 cases. (Lanzamiento de disco, Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/DIDIER LEBRUN / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 28/10/2020.- Brussels Shopping galerie de la Reine is already looking like in lockdown, due to covid-19 situation, customers that are mainly rich tourists completely disappeared, in Brussels, Belgium, 28 October 2020. Belgium is witnessing a rise in coronavirus infections prompting the government to impose new restrictions that came into effect on 19 October including the closure of bars and restaurants for four weeks. The government announced new measure will come at the end of the week and people are scared a new lockdown will be announced. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgium is preparing to enter another lockdown amid record breaking numbers of coronavirus infections that have seen the country become the worst affected by the second wave of the pandemic, as officials in Italy mull their own confinement measures after they announced the extension of a scheme protecting jobs that are at risk.



Meanwhile Germany, where a lockdown will take effect on Monday, broke its own record for daily Covid-19 infections. EFE-EPA



ks