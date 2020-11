A person walks past the headquarters of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer in New York, New York, USA, 09 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Medical staff wearing protective gear take care of a patient infected with coronavirus and intubated in the special Covid-19 resuscitation unit at the Estree clinic in Stains, a northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis near Paris, France, 10 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Medical staff wearing protective gear take care of a patient infected with coronavirus and intubated in the special Covid-19 resuscitation unit at the Estree clinic in Stains, a northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis near Paris, France, 10 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The European Union is poised to sign a contract for 300 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which it plans to roll out “quickly” once it becomes available, officials said Tuesday.

The news comes just as EU member states landed a political agreement with members of the European Parliament to approve the bloc’s 1.8 trillion-euro ($2T) long-term budget, which includes a 750 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund. EFE-EPA

jt/eld