European Commissioner for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritas Schinas gives a press conference on Coronavirus Covid-19 EU Vaccination Strategy in Brussels, Belgium, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

The World Health Organization said Europe needed to be uncompromising in taking measures against the winter surge of Covid-19 while the European Commission warned that countries were not as prepared as they were in March.

WHO

The WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge said the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the continent raised “grave concerns” and that restrictive measures being adopted were necessary. EFE-EPA

jt-ks