European Council President Charles Michel (Top), European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (Dw R) and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (Dw L) are seen on screens at the start of a virtual EU - Canada Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET /

People sit on the terrasse of a restaurant in Paris, France, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the government policy declaration during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A woman wearing a face mask passes by offices of the European Commision in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Europe’s two largest economies France and Germany are preparing for partial lockdowns, while the number of Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals has reached capacity.

A study in the United Kingdom suggests almost 100,000 people are infected with Covid-19 each day in England — only a fraction of which is detected and the Czech Republic’s independence day holiday was muted amid surging cases in central Europe. EFE-EPA

