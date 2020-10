Women covered by umbrallas walk on an almost abandoned Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg speaks to the press as he arrives to attend an EU Foreign Affairs council in Luxembourg, 12 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / POOL

The Town Square bar closes as bars restaurants and hairdressers are just some of the businesses to shut down in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK MARLOW

Mothers with their children stage a demonstration against Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca's decision to close schools until 30 October following the surge in infections from Covid-19, in Salerno, southern Italy, 17 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ANSA

Regional restrictions were imposed in Italy and the United Kingdom on Saturday while Austria’s foreign minister went into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Elsewhere in Europe, Portugal prepared to build field hospitals to alleviate the strain on health services while infection rates continued to soar in the Czech Republic.