Pupils wearing face masks take their seats in a classroom at the Nesibe Aydin private school, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Ankara, Turkey, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Demonstrators carry placards as they march during a protest against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and regulations in Duesseldorf, Germany, 20 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Members of the public queue at an NHS testing facility in Edmonton, London, Britain, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

A growing number of restrictions were imposed in Europe on Monday as the continent struggles with growing Covid-19 infection rates and deaths.

Parts of the Spanish capital Madrid were put back into a partial lockdown and experts warned the United Kingdom could see 50,000 daily cases by next month if action is not taken.EFE

rb