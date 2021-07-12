Berlin (Germany), 02/07/2021.- German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a press statement in Berlin, Germany, 02 July 2021. German Health Minister Jens Spahn talked to media following a health ministers' conference addressing the consequences of the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO), to complete all vaccination series started with AstraZeneca's vaccine Vaxzevria with an mRNA vaccine. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Charleroi (Belgium), 05/05/2021.- Medical staffs prepare shots of vaccine at the Covid-19 vaccination village setup in Charleroi CEME, during Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a visit of Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, in Charleroi, Belgium, 05 May 2021. (Bélgica) EFE/EPA/POOL / FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI / POOL

Saint-jean-de-vedas (France), 13/04/2021.- Medical personnel vaccinates a driver in his car in the first drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination center in France, dubbed a 'Vaccidrive', where medical staff administer vaccine injections against Covid-19 to patients inside their vehicle, outside the clinic of Saint-Jean-de-Vedas near Montpellier, in southern France, 13 April 2021. (Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce his government’s measures to tackle the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen infections across Europe increase significantly in recent weeks.

Authorities in Belgium are not overly concerned with the surge, as health officials believe the increase will not result in a major spike in hospital admissions.

Meanwhile in Germany, the government is considering adjusting how it gauges the evolution of the pandemic given its advanced vaccination programme.

