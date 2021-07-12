French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce his government’s measures to tackle the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen infections across Europe increase significantly in recent weeks.
Authorities in Belgium are not overly concerned with the surge, as health officials believe the increase will not result in a major spike in hospital admissions.
Meanwhile in Germany, the government is considering adjusting how it gauges the evolution of the pandemic given its advanced vaccination programme.
(...)