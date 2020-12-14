UK identifies new variant of Covid-19

Roundup: Germany tightens rules ahead of Christmas, Spain unveils jab plan

Germany prepares for full lockdown

People during shopping in the city center in Karlsruhe, Germany, 14 December 2020. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the corona virus SARS CoV-2, new nationwide restrictions have been announced to counter a surge in infections. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

People wearing face masks seated in a bar in the central area of Milan, Italy, 14 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

People wearing face masks walk and shop in the central area of Milan, Italy, 14 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro