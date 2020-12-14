An uptick in Covid-19 cases ahead of the Christmas holiday period has prompted several European governments to implement or study stricter measures to avoid a possible third wave of infections.EFE-EPA
UK identifies new variant of Covid-19
Roundup: Germany tightens rules ahead of Christmas, Spain unveils jab plan
Germany prepares for full lockdown
People during shopping in the city center in Karlsruhe, Germany, 14 December 2020. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the corona virus SARS CoV-2, new nationwide restrictions have been announced to counter a surge in infections. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
A person carries bags near a Christmas tree during shopping in the city center in Karlsruhe, Germany, 14 December 2020. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the corona virus SARS CoV-2, new nationwide restrictions have been announced to counter a surge in infections. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
People during shopping in the city center in Karlsruhe, Germany, 14 December 2020. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the corona virus SARS CoV-2, new nationwide restrictions have been announced to counter a surge in infections. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
People wearing face masks seated in a bar in the central area of Milan, Italy, 14 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro
People wearing face masks walk and shop in the central area of Milan, Italy, 14 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro
Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa (L) and French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn (R) attend a special European health ministers meeting on Coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, 13 February 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
