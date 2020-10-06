Italian authorities on Tuesday extended a state of emergency and widened measures to fight Covid-19, including wearing masks outdoors at all times, as daily infection rates in Germany remained at over 2,600 cases.
Hospitals in the Netherlands, meanwhile, have complained of a lack of antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat the virus and Spain’s economy has been hit.
SPAIN
The country’s GDP is expected to drop shrink by 11.2 percent this year, 2.4 points than previously estimated, according to officials.
Spain’s projected deficit in 2020 will be 11.3 percent of its GDP, an increase from 10.3 percent predicted in April and higher than the one the country reached in 2012.
Unemployment was predicted to reach 17.1 percent by the end of this year, 1.9 points less than forecast in April.
The capital Madrid was put back into a partial lockdown this week after a spike in infections with restrictions earlier this year decimating the country’s main industry - tourism. EFE-EPA
rb-ks