A TNO employee works during the opening of the test street of GGD Amsterdam and TNO on the Amsterdam RAI site. Samples from the test line are assessed for the presence of the corona virus within one hour using the TNO rapid corona test. The results are later compared with the results of the PCR test of GGD Amsterdam. In Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to the Chamber of Deputies on the government's anti-Covid19 measures, in Rome, Italy, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse / POOL

A local police officer checks people and tourists in Fontana di Trevi during the first day of mandatory wearing of protective masks outdoors in the Lazio Region amid the Coronavirus pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Italian authorities on Tuesday extended a state of emergency and widened measures to fight Covid-19, including wearing masks outdoors at all times, as daily infection rates in Germany remained at over 2,600 cases.

Hospitals in the Netherlands, meanwhile, have complained of a lack of antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat the virus and Spain’s economy has been hit.

SPAIN

The country’s GDP is expected to drop shrink by 11.2 percent this year, 2.4 points than previously estimated, according to officials.

Spain’s projected deficit in 2020 will be 11.3 percent of its GDP, an increase from 10.3 percent predicted in April and higher than the one the country reached in 2012.

Unemployment was predicted to reach 17.1 percent by the end of this year, 1.9 points less than forecast in April.

The capital Madrid was put back into a partial lockdown this week after a spike in infections with restrictions earlier this year decimating the country’s main industry - tourism. EFE-EPA

rb-ks