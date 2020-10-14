Pope Francis gestures during his Wednesday General Audience at Paul VI Hall in Vatican City, Vatican, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Laboratory technicians work on COVID-19 samples at Institute of medical biochemistry and laboratory diagnostics in General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Roundup: more measures in Europe as infections soar

Several European countries imposed new measures on Wednesday in a bid to contain rising coronavirus infection rates.

Spain, the Czech Republic, Vatican City, Germany and Romania all introduced fresh restrictions while Russia avoided doing so despite rising cases.

SPAIN

Catalonia announced a series of new restrictions including the closure of bars and restaurants in the region for 15 days.

Infections have increased sharply in recent days, with 1,620 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Fresh measures also include reduced capacity in shopping centers and gyms, suspension of face-to-face university lectures and a ban on non-professional sports competitions for two weeks.

Madrid continued to be Spain’s contagion epicenter with an average of 489 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the region, which has been placed under a state of alarm and partial lockdown.