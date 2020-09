Face masks at the face mask production unit of German automotive supplier Continental in Hannover-Stoecken, northern Germany, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Roundup: New measures in Portugal, Austria on alert, German industry hit

Portugal has introduced new measures and Austria has put cities on high alert amid an increasing rate of Covid-19 infections in Europe.

The coronavirus pandemic has also hit industry in Germany which has seen a significant drop in workers, hours and wages.