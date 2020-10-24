Poland’s president is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, which is surging in the central European nation while over a million people in England awoke to tougher coronavirus restrictions Saturday.
Germany’s infection numbers jumped again while Russia crept past 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began.
It was a checkmate for the Czech health minister, who was asked to resign after being photographed breaching his own coronavirus rules by drinking wine in a Prague restaurant amid record daily cases in the central European nation.EFE-EPA
