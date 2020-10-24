A copy of Czech daily 'Blesk' shows pictures of Czech Health Minister Roman Prymula on its frontpage, in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

People take part in a protest against the subject to renew restrictions on coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK

People clash with the police during their protest against the subject to renew restrictions on coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK

Poland’s president is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, which is surging in the central European nation while over a million people in England awoke to tougher coronavirus restrictions Saturday.

Germany’s infection numbers jumped again while Russia crept past 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began.

It was a checkmate for the Czech health minister, who was asked to resign after being photographed breaching his own coronavirus rules by drinking wine in a Prague restaurant amid record daily cases in the central European nation.EFE-EPA

