France's President Emmanuel Macron (4L), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (2R) and other European leaders, wearing a face mask, attend a face-to-face meeting on the second day of a two days EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

People in the Ponte Milvio distric in Rome, Italy, 17 October 2020 (issued 18 October 2020). EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

People in the Ponte Milvio distric in Rome, Italy, 17 October 2020 (issued 18 October 2020). EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Portuguese hospitals were feeling the pressure of rising coronavirus infections while Italy braced for extra restrictions on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Europe, a deteriorating contagion situation in Belgium has affected meetings of European Union leaders.