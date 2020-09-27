A pedestrian wearing protective a face mask walks past a deserted bistrot terrace at lunch time, in the latin quarter in central Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Madrid was gripped by demonstrations on Sunday after parts of the city were put back into lockdown to help curb rising infection rates.

Elsewhere in Europe, British lawmakers threatened to rebel over a lack of consultation over new restrictions and business owners in France also threatened to take action against fresh measures.

SPAIN

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Madrid calling for the resignation of the city’s mayor Isabel Díaz Ayuso after parts of the capital were put back into partial lockdown.

More than one million residents have been affected by fresh restrictions that were imposed over some of the capital’s poorer districts, leaving residents there feeling stigmatized and abandoned.

Restrictions were imposed across 37 health districts in the capital city on Monday and extended to another eight districts on Friday.

City health officials have ruled out a city-wide lockdown despite pleas from the Spanish Health Ministry.

The capital is the epicenter of Spain’s outbreak with more than 213,700 cases, including 1,000 in the last 24 hours, more than 20 percent of the national total.

This has put increasing pressure on hospitals in the capital, with just over 25 percent of beds occupied by Covid patients, compared to a national average of eight percent.