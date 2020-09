Protesters hold a sign during a demonstration with Pantomime dames and theatre professionals held to demand more support for the arts and theatre sector amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Central London, Britain, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Roundup: record cases in Romania as Czech, Slovakia in state of emergency

Romania reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while Slovakia and the Czech Republic declared a state of emergency over rising infections.

Elsewhere in Europe, German leader Angela Merkel warned of difficult times ahead during the winter months, Britain’s economy took another hit and deaths in Belgium exceeded 10,000.