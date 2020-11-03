On a smartphone the German Corona Warn App shows a red message with an increased risk and three risk encounters in Dortmund, Germany, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A woman pays tribute to a family member at Benfica cemetery on All Saints Day in Lisbon, 01 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

Anti coronavirus decree protesters wave their masks during a protest of Venetian merchants and owners of gyms against recent restrictive decrees measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic spread, in Venice, Italy, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

A record number of daily coronavirus infections were reported in Ukraine on Tuesday while deaths spiked in Portugal.

Elsewhere in Europe, the pandemic continued to take a huge toll on Spain’s tourism industry, an Italian cardinal was admitted to intensive care with the virus and German authorities urged masks to be worn in schools.

SPAIN

The number of tourists to Spain in September barely got off the ground with just 1.14 million documented arrivals. Last year, Spain was the world’s second-most popular destination.

It represented an 87.1% drop in figures compared to 2019, while tourist spending also fell by 90 percent, down to just under a billion euros. Tourism makes up roughly 12.5% of Spain’s annual GDP.

Between January and September, only 16.8 million people visited Spain, one of Europe’s worst-affected countries by the pandemic, according to the national statistics office.

A government bid to open the country up in June following a draconian lockdown stalled when nations like the United Kingdom removed Spain from its travel corridor.

Having brought the pandemic largely under control with one of the strictest lockdowns in the world between March-June, Spanish Covid-19 infection rates began to climb again through mid-August to September as a second wave of the pandemic dug in.