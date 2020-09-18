A general view on empty Theresienwiese, where annual beer festival Oktoberfest usually takes place in Munich, Germany, 17 September 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A doctor and a nurse check charts of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit of Saint-André hospital in Bordeaux, France, 18 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A handout photo made available by Moncloa Palace of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) chairing the COVID-19 follow-up committee meeting, next to Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa (3-L), at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 14 September 2020. EFE/EPA/J. M. Cuadrado HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Several European countries on Friday reported their highest infection rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, one day after the World Health Organisation warned of a “very serious” situation on the continent.

The Czech Republic and Hungary saw the biggest surge in cases since the outbreak began while others including Spain, France, Germany and Russia also faced rising infection rates.

SPAIN

Spain currently has the highest infection rate in Europe and has reported more than 625,600 confirmed cases and 30,400 deaths since the pandemic began.

A large number of these have been in Madrid, which has recorded around 186,800 infections and 15,727 deaths.

The capital’s regional government announced a new series of measures that will come into force on Monday, limiting social gatherings to no more than six people and putting neighbourhoods which have seen the most infections back into partial lockdown.

Selective quarantines have previously been imposed in other regions of Spain, including Catalonia and Aragon, which has stabilized infection rates.