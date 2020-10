General view for the front of Bar de L'Entracte restaurant, opened in 1614 and considered one of the oldest cafes in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Guests sit in front of a restaurant in Berlin, Germany, 06 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

A man wearing a protective face mask sits on the bench at metro station in Prague, Czech Republic, 07 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic and Poland reported their highest level of daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Germany also grappled with a rising contagion rate while Belgium and France closed cafes and bars in a bid to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control.