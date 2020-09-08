Travellers wear mask as they enter an underground train station along the busy shopping area of Oxford Street in London, Britain, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a virtual meeting with representatives of German public health departments at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL SOHN

Spanish health authorities on Tuesday added almost 9,000 coronavirus cases to the overall national tally — 3,168 dating to the previous 24-hour-period — while French authorities mulled shortening the obligatory quarantine period.

Elsewhere in Europe, the United Kingdom toughened measures in a northern English city where cases have spiked and a vaccine testing program got up and running in the Italian city of Verona.

SPAIN

Spain’s health ministry said the number of total cases detected in the country, one of Europe’s worst-hit since the pandemic began earlier this year, had risen to 534,513 after a further 8,964 cases were added to the national tally. Some 3,168 of those were logged in the previous 24 hours. EFE-EPA

rb-jt