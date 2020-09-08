Spanish health authorities on Tuesday added almost 9,000 coronavirus cases to the overall national tally — 3,168 dating to the previous 24-hour-period — while French authorities mulled shortening the obligatory quarantine period.
Elsewhere in Europe, the United Kingdom toughened measures in a northern English city where cases have spiked and a vaccine testing program got up and running in the Italian city of Verona.
SPAIN
Spain’s health ministry said the number of total cases detected in the country, one of Europe’s worst-hit since the pandemic began earlier this year, had risen to 534,513 after a further 8,964 cases were added to the national tally. Some 3,168 of those were logged in the previous 24 hours. EFE-EPA
