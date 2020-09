Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during his press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting in The Hague, The Netherlands, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/BART MAAT

A six meter tall sculpture of a "supernurse" on the Plaza de Callao to pay tribute to Spanish healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, 25 September 2020. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

An employee of the GGD Gooi en Vechtstreek takes a corona test in Bussum, the Netherlands, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Spain’s government on Friday urged local authorities in Madrid to place the entire capital, rather than selected districts, in a form of lockdown to curb spiralling caseloads while the German health minister urged against trips abroad during the coming weeks and months.

Case numbers have also continued to surge in the Netherlands, which broke its own record for new daily infections on Friday, as a second wave that began in late August in the country continued unabated.EFE-EPA

ks-jt