Children of a kindergarten arrive during the reopening after the coroanvirus lockdown in a nursery school in Milan, Italy, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

Children of a kindergarten arrive during the reopening after the coroanvirus lockdown in a nursery school in Milan, Italy, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) chairs the COVID-19 Follow-up Committee meeting, next to Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa (C), and Director of Spain's Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simon (L), at Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Borja Puig

Spain became the first European Union country to confirm more than half a million Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and now sits in an unenviable ninth place in the global rankings behind Mexico and South Africa.

Elsewhere in Europe, thousands of schoolchildren in Italy and Croatia returned to their classrooms on Monday and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and US giant Pfizer were authorized to trial a Covid-19 vaccine in Germany.

SPAIN

Spain on Monday passed the grisly milestone of over half a million Covid-19 cases registered since the pandemic began earlier this year as health authorities added 26,500 to the national tally over the weekend, bringing it to 525,549.

Many of the cases were backlogged from the previous week but 2,440 of them were detected in the last 24 hours.EFE-EPA



rb-ks-jt