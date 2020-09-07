Spain became the first European Union country to confirm more than half a million Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and now sits in an unenviable ninth place in the global rankings behind Mexico and South Africa.
Elsewhere in Europe, thousands of schoolchildren in Italy and Croatia returned to their classrooms on Monday and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and US giant Pfizer were authorized to trial a Covid-19 vaccine in Germany.
SPAIN
Spain on Monday passed the grisly milestone of over half a million Covid-19 cases registered since the pandemic began earlier this year as health authorities added 26,500 to the national tally over the weekend, bringing it to 525,549.
Many of the cases were backlogged from the previous week but 2,440 of them were detected in the last 24 hours.EFE-EPA
rb-ks-jt