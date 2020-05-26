(FILE) German federal police at the control station Saalbruecke between German Freilassing and Austrian Salzburg near Bad Reichenhall, Bavaria, Germany, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / POOL

(FILE) A demonstration to open the borders between Denmark and Germany, at the border crossing at Saed, near Toender, Denmark, 17 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker DENMARK OUT

Swedish Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren (L), and Johan Carlson (R), Director General for the Swedish Public Health Agency, hold a news conference about restrictions for vulnerable 70+ citizens in Sweden, in Stockholm, Sweden, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Claudio Bresciani SWEDEN OUT

People enjoy the sunny weather sitting on the stairs of The Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, Sweden, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Anders Wiklund SWEDEN OUT

Authorities in Sweden on Tuesday defended their less aggressive tactics to contain the coronavirus pandemic despite suffering a significantly higher fatality rate than its neighbors and other countries with similar population sizes.

Elsewhere in Europe, German officials were mulling easing travel restrictions to some 31 European countries, including former hotspots in the popular tourist Mediterranean destinations of Italy and Spain, which declared a 10-day mourning period to commemorate the tens of thousands of people who have died from Covid-19. EFE-EPA

md/ks-jt