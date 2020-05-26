Authorities in Sweden on Tuesday defended their less aggressive tactics to contain the coronavirus pandemic despite suffering a significantly higher fatality rate than its neighbors and other countries with similar population sizes.
Elsewhere in Europe, German officials were mulling easing travel restrictions to some 31 European countries, including former hotspots in the popular tourist Mediterranean destinations of Italy and Spain, which declared a 10-day mourning period to commemorate the tens of thousands of people who have died from Covid-19. EFE-EPA
