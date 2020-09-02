Hundreds of teachers and school personnel line up to get tested in Madrid, Spain, 02 September 2020. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Exasperated teachers lined up for hours outside a Covid-19 testing center in Madrid on Wednesday before the process was called off prematurely due to overcrowding just days before the school year is set to get underway.

In the United Kingdom, the exam results scandal came back to haunt the British prime minister, while the European Center for Disease Control in Brussels warned against closing schools as a measure against fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

SPAIN

A plan to test thousands of teachers for Covid-19 before in-person schooling resumes in Spain this week had to be abandoned halfway through the day in the capital Madrid as lines reportedly more than a kilometer long formed outside the medical center selected for the process.

Primary and secondary teachers waited in line at Virgen de la Paloma high school, one of the five centers set up to carry out the serological Covid-19 tests in the Madrid region but the only one in the city, for hours before being able to access the building.

A number of those teachers told Efe that they had been given appointments at the center as late as Tuesday night. Others said that health and safety measures in place outside the center were scant and that the situation made it impossible to maintain social distancing.

Sources from Madrid’s regional education ministry said Wednesday’s testing process had to be cut short given the lack of social distancing and the crowds that had gathered outside the center.

Enrique Ossorio, the regional education councillor, told TeleMadrid that one of causes of the problem was that teachers had arrived early for their appointments.

The Madrid government, currently led by conservative regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has plans to test 100,000 teachers and school staff before classrooms reopen for the first time since March.

Preschoolers are set to return first, on 4 September, while other age groups will be staggered throughout the month.

Spanish education officials are sticking to their plans to open classrooms again despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, with over 41,000 being detected in the space of a week last month.