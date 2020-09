Departing passengers pass through sanitizing cabins at Naples' International Airport Capodichino, in Naples, Italy, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Departing passengers pass through sanitizing cabins at Naples' International Airport Capodichino, in Naples, Italy, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

A journalist who takes a snapshot with the podium is silhouetted on the back screen of a stage set for a mayor candidate in Bucharest, Romania, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A quiet Soho just before the 10pm closure deadline in Soho, London, Britain, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Thousands of people attend a rally against coronavirus restrictions at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The British government increased fines for quarantine breaches while Italy on Monday offered support to countries struggling to control the pandemic.

Elsewhere in Europe, a town in Romania re-elected a mayor after he died from Covid-19 to honor the politician.