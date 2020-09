Coronavirus infection rates continued to soar across Europe Thursday, with the United Kingdom reporting its highest-ever number of new cases as the Czech Republic, which has the second-highest incidence rate in the European Union, tightened restrictions.

Meanwhile, protesters took to the streets of the Greek capital as part of a 24-hour strike to call for more resources to fight the pandemic and looming restrictions in France are poised to divide opinion.EFE-EPA

rb-jt-ks