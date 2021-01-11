Ambulance staff outside the Royal London hospital as the NHS continues to be under pressure in London, Britain, 11 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Patients receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine mass vaccination centre that has been set up in the grounds of Epsom Race Course, in Surrey, Britain 11 January 2021. EFE/EPA/DOMINIC LIPINSKI

Margaret Austin, 87, on her first time out in six months receives an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine that has been set up at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Britain 11 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JOE GIDDENS

Irish officials on Monday said the contagious variant of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom now accounted for almost half of all new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland while British authorities announced that 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered so far.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germans are facing a tough stage of the second lockdown with no definitive end in sight amid concerns about the economic effects of the measures while in Spain unusually wintry weather caused a hiccup in vaccine distribution. EFE-EPA

jt