Italian Premier, Giuseppe Conte (R), listens the Minister of Justice, Alfonso Bonafede, during the debate that followed his speech in the Chamber of Deputies on the situation of the pandemic from Covid-19, Rome, Italy, 02 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Maurizio Brambatti

A man wearing a mask walks by a restaurant at the tourist district of Plaka in central Athens, Greece, 31 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks to journalists at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers which took place at the Palacio Nacional da Ajuda in Lisbon, portugal, 31 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

The head of the World Health Organization is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and budget airline Ryanair reported record losses as the pandemic continues to take its toll on the industry.

Portugal marked a day of mourning for those who have died as a result of coronavirus and Hungary recorded a record number of Covid-related deaths in 24 hours.