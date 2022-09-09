Floral tributes outside the railings of Buckingham Palace a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A person leaves flowers outside the railings of Buckingham Palace a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A young girl looks at flowers outside the railings of Buckingham Palace a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom’s royal family has entered a period of mourning that will last until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The period of mourning was decided by King Charles III, who automatically became the head of state following Elizabeth’s death on Thursday afternoon at her summer residence Balmoral, in Scotland, at the age of 96.

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The period of royal mourning applies to the royal family as well as staff at royal households.

(...)