Members of the United Kingdom’s royal family on Sunday watched the Platinum Jubilee pageant in central London as Brits up and down the country held street parties to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.
The military parade down The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, featured the original golden stage coach used to transport Elizabeth to her coronation in 1953.
The queen was not present at the pageant and was represented instead by her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles, who was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
