People wave from an open top bus during the Platinum Pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, 05 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Camilla Duchess of Cornwall (C) cuts a cake with Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales (R) at The Big Lunch at the Oval Kennington to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, 05 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Members of the United Kingdom’s royal family on Sunday watched the Platinum Jubilee pageant in central London as Brits up and down the country held street parties to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The military parade down The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, featured the original golden stage coach used to transport Elizabeth to her coronation in 1953.

The queen was not present at the pageant and was represented instead by her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles, who was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

(...)