A woman exits between light panels displaying the euro and dollar signs at an exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The ruble plunged nearly 30% against the US dollar, trading as low as 119 per dollar as markets opened Monday after Western sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine came into force.

It was the first day since the European Union, United States and allies cut off a number of Russian banks from the Swift international payment system and the EU "paralyzed" transactions with Russia’s central bank (CBR).

(...)