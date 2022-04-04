Funeral homes in Bucha, a city near the capital Kyiv that was retaken by Ukrainian forces after Russian troops had occupied it shortly after the start of the invasion in February, have located and buried some 340 bodies of civilians who appear to have been executed.
The report in the Ukrainian daily Pravda adds to a mounting body of evidence of a civilian massacre committed by the Russian army in Bucha, which was besieged and shelled for weeks until Ukrainian forces regained the territory last week.
According to Pravda, between 330 and 340 bodies have been found in Bucha, “but there are more”, adding that some were found with bullet wounds to the head and their hands tied behind their backs.
(...)