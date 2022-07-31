St. Petersburg (Russian Federation), 31/07/2022.- Russian people look at warships during the Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends the signing ceremony of the Decree approving the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation and the Ship Charter of the Russian Navy in the building of the State Museum of the History of St. Petersburg in the Peter and Paul Fortress before the Main Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R) attends the signing ceremony of the Decree approving the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation and the Ship Charter of the Russian Navy in the building of the State Museum of the History of St. Petersburg in the Peter and Paul Fortress before the Main Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy (R) review warships before the the Main Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

Russia on Sunday accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea ahead of planned Navy Day celebrations, leaving six people injured, the Russian governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

A drone-borne explosive device hit the courtyard of the barracks in the city of Sevastopol, in the south of Crimea, a region Russia controlled since it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

"Early this morning, Ukrainian Nazis decided to spoil our Navy Day," Razvozhayev said, adding all celebrations to mark the event in Sevastopol have been canceled.

