Russia on Sunday accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea ahead of planned Navy Day celebrations, leaving six people injured, the Russian governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
A drone-borne explosive device hit the courtyard of the barracks in the city of Sevastopol, in the south of Crimea, a region Russia controlled since it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.
"Early this morning, Ukrainian Nazis decided to spoil our Navy Day," Razvozhayev said, adding all celebrations to mark the event in Sevastopol have been canceled.
(...)