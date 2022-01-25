A supporter holds a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin upside down in front of a cardboard reading 'free Alexei Navalny' and gestures with a turn down thumb at the same time in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 21 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to its list of “terrorists and extremists.”

The list, compiled by Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service, names individuals and companies that Moscow believes are involved in terrorist or extremist activities.

Navalny is currently serving a 2.5-year prison handed down on charges of breaching parole conditions during the time he spent in Germany receiving specialized medical treatment after his near-fatal nerve agent attack in Siberia in 2020, which the opposition leader claims was ordered by the Kremlin. EFE

cae/jt