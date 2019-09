Russian-Ukrainian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky (C) who was handed over to Russia by Ukraine, and Rossiya Segodnya news agency director Dmitry Kiselev leave the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow, Russia, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Volodymyr Tsemakh, an important possible witness to shooting down of the MH17 Malaysia Airlines passenger plane in 2014, stands inside a defendant's glass cage at the Court of Appeals in Kiev, Ukraine, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/VOLODYMYR GONTAR

The buses carrying presumably the Russians, included in prisoners swap list, who were handed over to Russia by Ukraine, leave the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow, Russia, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Relatives and journalists meet Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov (C), after the plane with freed prisoners landed in Boryspil International Airport near of Kiev, Ukraine, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday swapped 35 prisoners each in what the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, hoped would be a step toward normalizing fractious ties between the neighboring nations.

"We have taken the first step," Zelensky, Ukraine's president, said. "Now we have to take the rest." EFE-EPA